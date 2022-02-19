Menu

Health

Nova Scotia reports 60 people in hospital due to COVID-19

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted February 19, 2022 2:02 pm
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia enters Phase 1 of COVID-19 recovery plan' Nova Scotia enters Phase 1 of COVID-19 recovery plan
Nova Scotia is once again entering a phased approach to reopening the province after a surge in COVID-19 cases. As Graeme Benjamin reports, it’s left many impacted industries feeling a sense of hope and with high expectations.

Nova Scotia reported on Saturday that there were 60 people in hospital due to COVID-19, down by six since Friday.

In an abbreviated news release, the province said the hospitalizations include 12 people in ICU. The age range of those in hospital is listed as 0 to 93 years old, with a median age of 63.

In addition to the people admitted to hospital due to COVID-19, there are 128 patients who were identified as positive upon arrival at hospital but were admitted for another medical reason, or were admitted for COVID-19 but no longer need specialized care.

A further 165 people contracted the virus after being admitted to hospital.

The province also reported another 200 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, from 1,633 tests completed Friday. There are 91 cases in the Central Zone, 41 in the Eastern Zone, 33 in the Northern Zone and 35 in the Western Zone.

Nova Scotia does not release data about new hospital admissions, discharges or deaths on weekends.

