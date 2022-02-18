SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Nova Scotia reports 66 active COVID-19 hospitalizations

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted February 18, 2022 3:52 pm
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia enters Phase 1 of COVID-19 recovery plan' Nova Scotia enters Phase 1 of COVID-19 recovery plan
Nova Scotia is once again entering a phased approach to reopening the province after a surge in COVID-19 cases. As Graeme Benjamin reports, it’s left many impacted industries feeling a sense of hope and with high expectations.

Nova Scotia reported four new hospital admissions linked to COVID-19 and seven discharges Friday.

Of the 66 people currently hospitalized with the virus, 11 are in intensive care.

The ages of COVID-19 patients range from zero to 93, but the median age is 63.

Read more: New Brunswick to move to least restrictive COVID-19 alert level Friday night

As stated in the release, the vaccination status of those in hospital is:

  • 21 (31.8 per cent) people have had a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine
  • 27 (41.0 per cent) are fully vaccinated (two doses)
  • one (1.5 per cent) is partially vaccinated
  • 17 (25.8 per cent) are unvaccinated

An additional 296 Nova Scotians are in hospital related to COVID-19. This includes 128 people who tested positive upon arrival but were admitted for another medical reason, or no longer require specialized care. Another 168 people contracted COVID-19 after being admitted.

Read more: COVID-19 — N.S. reports 2 deaths, another outbreak at Cape Breton hospital

The province reported 320 new PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19 after the NSHA completed 2,314 tests.

These cases include 110 in Central Zone, 64 in Eastern Zone, 62 in Northern Zone and 84 cases in Western Zone.

As of Friday, there are an estimated 2,439 active cases of COVID-19.

