Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Environment Canada issues weather statement for Toronto, warns of strong winds

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 19, 2022 9:50 am
Condo towers dot the Toronto skyline as a pedestrian makes his way through the COVID-19 restricted winter landscape on Thursday January 28, 2021. CMHC says that rental vacancies are up in Canada’s largest cities with rents rising too. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn View image in full screen
Condo towers dot the Toronto skyline as a pedestrian makes his way through the COVID-19 restricted winter landscape on Thursday January 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto, warning of “strong winds” expected to hit the area on Saturday.

The statement, issued shortly after 7 a.m., said strong winds gusting between 70 and 80 kilometres an hour were possible.

Read more: Snowstorm causes traffic delays, school closures in Greater Toronto Area

The agency said some areas may experience reduced visibility as a result of blowing snow.

Environment Canada said the strong winds would weaken “rapidly” by Saturday evening.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Global News at 5:30 Toronto: February 17, 2022' Global News at 5:30 Toronto: February 17, 2022
Global News at 5:30 Toronto: February 17, 2022

According to the statement, and Alberta Clipper will bring “strong winds to southern Ontario today.”

Story continues below advertisement

The agency warned that loose objects “may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage.”

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment Canada tagToronto weather tagWind Warning tagWeather Advisory tagWeather Toronto tagToronto wind tagWind Toronto tagenvironment canada toronto tagtoronto environment canada tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers