Environment Canada issues weather statement for Toronto, warns of strong winds

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto, warning of “strong winds” expected to hit the area on Saturday.

The statement, issued shortly after 7 a.m., said strong winds gusting between 70 and 80 kilometres an hour were possible.

The agency said some areas may experience reduced visibility as a result of blowing snow.

Environment Canada said the strong winds would weaken “rapidly” by Saturday evening.

According to the statement, and Alberta Clipper will bring “strong winds to southern Ontario today.”

The agency warned that loose objects “may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage.”