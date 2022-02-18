Menu

Weather

Snowstorm causes traffic delays, school closures in Greater Toronto Area

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 18, 2022 8:31 am
Click to play video: 'Toronto officials lay out winter storm response, say quick weather transitions may be ‘challenge’' Toronto officials lay out winter storm response, say quick weather transitions may be ‘challenge’
WATCH ABOVE: Toronto officials lay out winter storm response.

TORONTO — The overnight snowfall and icy roads in the Greater Toronto Area have caused major traffic and public transit delays and forced some school boards to cancel buses and close buildings.

Environment Canada warnings of freezing rain and snowfall accumulation of 10 to 15 centimetres in the Toronto area have ended this morning, but the road conditions are still causing closures and delays.

The Toronto Transit Commission is warning commuters that icy roads are causing major delays.

Trending Stories

Peel District School Board cancelled buses for today and asked students to study from home due to inclement weather conditions.

Read more: Snowfall warning remains in effect for GTA with up to 25 cm expected

Halton public school boards also cancelled buses and classes for the day, while Halton Catholic school board says asynchronous materials and tasks will be posted for students online as schools are closed.

Elementary and secondary students at Toronto and Toronto Catholic district school boards are not required to attend classes today due to a scheduled professional activity day.

York Region Public and York Region Catholic school boards didn’t close schools today.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
