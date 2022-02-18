Portage la Prairie RCMP find meth, fentanyl after vehicle rolls off highway

A Portage la Prairie, Man., woman whose vehicle rolled off Highway 1 Wednesday afternoon had a lot more to worry about than her injuries.
The driver, 28, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after the single-vehicle incident, but an RCMP search of the crash site revealed something unexpected.
Police said they found around 20 grams of individually-packaged meth and fentanyl.
The woman was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking. Police said further charges are also pending.
She’ll face a court date in Portage this summer.
