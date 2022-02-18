Portage la Prairie RCMP find meth, fentanyl after vehicle rolls off highway

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Portage la Prairie, Man., woman whose vehicle rolled off Highway 1 Wednesday afternoon had a lot more to worry about than her injuries.

The driver, 28, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after the single-vehicle incident, but an RCMP search of the crash site revealed something unexpected.

Police said they found around 20 grams of individually-packaged meth and fentanyl.

View image in full screen Drugs seized by Manitoba RCMP Wednesday. Manitoba RCMP

The woman was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking. Police said further charges are also pending.

Story continues below advertisement

She’ll face a court date in Portage this summer.

0:31 Advocates call for more help with Manitoba’s drug epidemic Advocates call for more help with Manitoba’s drug epidemic – Nov 30, 2021