New Brunswick to move to least restrictive COVID-19 alert level Friday night

New Brunswick will move to Level 1 of its COVID-19 winter action plan, which is the least restrictive level, Friday night at 11:59 p.m., the province announced in a news release.

“I want to thank New Brunswickers who have followed the measures in place to help slow the spread of the virus,” said Premier Blaine Higgs in the release on Friday.

Higgs said the hospitals are “stabilizing enough,” hospitalizations are trending downward and there are fewer health-care workers off work due to COVID-19.

“Tonight’s move to Level 1 is a major step towards reducing and eliminating restrictions as we prepare to ease out of our winter plan over the coming weeks,” Higgs said.

On Friday, the province reported one new death from COVID-19. There are 78 people in hospital, including eight in ICU — all of whom are on a ventilator.

Level 1 restrictions

Under Level 1, businesses that had to reduce their capacity under Level 2, will be able to open to full capacity under Level 1. This includes entertainment centres, gyms and restaurants.

Those businesses are still required to get proof of vaccination from patrons and masking continues to be mandatory in all indoor public spaces. Spas and salons must require proof of vaccination or maintain physical distancing between patrons, the release said.

“As we move to Level 1, we must all remain vigilant as the virus is still in the province,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, in the release.

“Wearing a mask, getting vaccinated and getting a booster dose, and staying home when you do not feel well are proven to be effective tools to reduce the spread of COVID-19.”

Indoor household gatherings can increase to a maximum of any 20 people, and outdoor informal gatherings increase to a maximum of any 50 people.

“There is no longer a requirement for a household to have a steady number of contacts, such as a Steady 10 or Steady 20,” it said.

The release added that the province has changed Level 1 guidance to permit singing in places of worship, even if those in attendance are not required to show proof of vaccination or medical exemption. Masking will still be required.

“However, faith venues not requiring proof of vaccination must still operate at 50 per cent capacity; ensure physical distancing is in place; and collect names of attendees by row or have an assigned seating plan,” the release said.

Visitor restrictions in hospitals will remain in hospitals “as the number of COVID-19 cases provincewide is projected to increase over the coming weeks with the return to Level 1,” the release said.

“Right now, the risk of asymptomatic visitors bringing Omicron into our hospitals remains fairly high,” said Dr. Russell.

“It is important to protect patients and health-care workers from the virus, so those restrictions will continue at this time with the goal of removing them as soon as we can.”

According to the province’s website, the criteria to move from Level 2 to Level 1 includes a decreasing 7-day average of new cases and a decreasing 7-day average of hospital admissions.