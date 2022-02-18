COVID-19: New Brunswick reports 1 death, 3 more people on ventilators

New Brunswick reported one more death from COVID-19 as three more patients were placed on ventilators.
According to the province’s COVID-19 dashboard, the death involved a person aged 90 or older in Zone 1, the Moncton region. A total of 298 people have died of COVID-19 in the province to date.
Hospitalizations have fallen by one since Thursday. There are now 78 people in hospital, including eight patients in ICU. All eight of them are on a ventilator.
The province’s hospital occupancy for COVID-19 care is at 88 per cent, while ICU occupancy sits at 71 per cent.
The province also reported 254 positive PCR COVID-19 tests and 709 self-reported rapid test positives.
According to the dashboard, 92.7 per cent of New Brunswickers aged five and up have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, 86.4 per cent have received at least two doses, and 48.8 per cent have received a booster dose.
Comments