Health

One more death, hospitalizations due to COVID-19 decline in New Brunswick

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 17, 2022 2:43 pm
With the announcement that New Brunswick plans to loosen restrictions next week, young athletes look forward to things being a little more normal. Travis Fortnum reports.

Another person has died from COVID-19 in New Brunswick as hospitalizations in the province continue to fall.

The latest death involves a person in their 70s in the Miramichi region.

There have now been 297 COVID-19-related deaths in New Brunswick since the start of the pandemic.

Provincial health data shows there are 79 people hospitalized — down 10 from Wednesday. That includes nine people in intensive care and five people on ventilators.

According to the provincial dashboard, hospitals across the province are now at 88 per cent capacity for COVID-19 care, while ICUs are at 72 per cent.

There are 362 health-care employees who are isolating after testing positive for COVID-19.

Of the eligible population, 48.6 per cent have received three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 86.3 per cent have received at least two doses.

— With files from Global News’ Karla Renic. 

© 2022 The Canadian Press
