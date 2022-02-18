SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Maple Leafs sign Russian forward Ovchinnikov

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 18, 2022 10:53 am

TORONTO – The Toronto Maple Leafs signed forward Dmitry Ovchinnikov to a three-year, entry-level contract Friday.

Ovchinnikov will join the AHL’s Toronto Marlies upon the approval of his Canadian work permits.

The 19-year-old has 29 points (13 goals, 16 assist) in 22 games with the Sibirskie Snaipery Novosibirsk, a junior hockey team in Russia.

He also has a goal and two assists in 17 contest with Sibir Novosibirsk of the Kontinental Hockey League.

Toronto selected Ovchinnikov in the fifth round, No. 137 overall, in the 2020 NHL draft.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
