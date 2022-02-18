Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in Salmon Arm intersection

Send this page to someone via email

A Salmon Arm man was seriously injured Wednesday when crossing an intersection of the Trans Canada Highway and Shuswap Street Northwest.

Just before 9 a.m. Feb. 16, the man was crossing against the pedestrian signal while a turning vehicle, unable to see the man, driving forward on an advance green signal hit him, RCMP said in a press release.

1:52 Pair arrested for unlawful confinement Pair arrested for unlawful confinement – Jun 24, 2021

The man, 67, sustained serious head and lower extremity injuries and is now in hospital. His family has been notified.

Story continues below advertisement

Staff Sgt. Scott West of the Salmon Arm RCMP said the driver of the vehicle, a 66-year-old resident of Salmon Arm, remained at the scene and was co-operative with police.

No criminal charges are being investigated at this time.