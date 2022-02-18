Quebec logs 23 new COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations fall sharply

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec reported the pandemic-related deaths of 23 more people Friday as hospitalization numbers dropped once again.

There were 1,834 active hospitalizations linked to COVID-19, a decrease of 68 compared with the previous day. Of those, 119 people were in intensive care units, a decline of five.

This comes after a total of 112 patients were admitted while 180 were discharged across the province in the last day.

Quebec also recorded 1,837 new novel coronavirus infections as part of its daily tally. This isn’t representative of the current situation since PCR testing is limited to certain groups, including teachers and health-care workers.

The province administered 22,720 tests Wednesday, the most recent day for which that data is given.

Officials say another 533 rapid test results were declared by Quebecers on the government’s new website, including 410 positive results.

The COVID-19 vaccination campaign doled out another 17,500 doses in the last day. Since the beginning of the rollout, more than 18.2 million shots have been administered in the province.

Quebec’s caseload stood at 908,466 as of Friday, while the health crisis has killed 13,835 people. Recoveries from the virus surpassed 870,000.