Quebec green lights third dose of COVID-19 vaccine for 12 to 17 age group

Quebecers aged 12 to 17 will be able to get a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine starting this weekend.

The Health Ministry announced the decision Friday based on new advice from the province’s immunization committee.

“Note that the booster dose should be administered three months or more after the last dose of vaccine received against COVID-19,” the ministry said in a statement.

The committee recommends teenagers who are at higher risk of complications from the virus get the third dose. It will also be made available to anyone older than 12 if they wish to get a booster shot.

Quebec’s Health Ministry says studies about vaccine efficacy in teenagers “show a decrease in protection against infection over time.”

“Like the rest of the population, a booster shot offers a greater vaccine protection against the Omicron variant,” Health Minister Christian Dubé wrote on Twitter.

The committee will also stand by its current recommendation to use the Pfizer vaccine among teenagers, “due to a slightly lower risk of developing complications, such as myocarditis, after vaccination.”

Appointments can be made starting Saturday on the government’s Clic-santé website.

— with files from The Canadian Press

