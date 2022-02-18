SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Quebec green lights third dose of COVID-19 vaccine for 12 to 17 age group

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted February 18, 2022 9:26 am
Click to play video: 'Calls to maintain Quebec’s vaccination passport' Calls to maintain Quebec’s vaccination passport
Despite the Quebec government’s decision to lift the province's vaccine passport, it will still be required at some businesses and places in the healthcare network past March 14. There are some businesses and organizations that say the March deadline is too quick and plan to continue to require clients and visitors to show proof of vaccination.

Quebecers aged 12 to 17 will be able to get a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine starting this weekend.

The Health Ministry announced the decision Friday based on new advice from the province’s immunization committee.

“Note that the booster dose should be administered three months or more after the last dose of vaccine received against COVID-19,” the ministry said in a statement.

The committee recommends teenagers who are at higher risk of complications from the virus get the third dose. It will also be made available to anyone older than 12 if they wish to get a booster shot.

Read more: Novavax COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in Canadian adults

Quebec’s Health Ministry says studies about vaccine efficacy in teenagers “show a decrease in protection against infection over time.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“Like the rest of the population, a booster shot offers a greater vaccine protection against the Omicron variant,” Health Minister Christian Dubé wrote on Twitter.

The committee will also stand by its current recommendation to use the Pfizer vaccine among teenagers, “due to a slightly lower risk of developing complications, such as myocarditis, after vaccination.”

Appointments can be made starting Saturday on the government’s Clic-santé website.

— with files from The Canadian Press

Click to play video: 'Quebec government under fire for renewing state of emergency for 100th time' Quebec government under fire for renewing state of emergency for 100th time
Quebec government under fire for renewing state of emergency for 100th time
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcovid-19 canada tagcoronavirus update tagCoronavirus Cases tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus In Canada tagQuebec covid vaccine tagQuebec teenagers tagQuebec teens tagQuebec COVID-19 vaccination campaign tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers