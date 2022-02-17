Menu

Crime

Police investigate after several Alberta schools targeted in swatting incident

By Kirby Bourne Global News
Posted February 17, 2022 6:45 pm
Police are investigating after several swatting incidents at Alberta schools on Feb. 17, 2022. View image in full screen
Police are investigating after several swatting incidents at Alberta schools on Feb. 17, 2022. Global News File

Three public schools across Edmonton — and at least one outside the city — were subjected to an international “swatting” incident Thursday, police said.

In a statement to 630 CHED, an Edmonton Police Service spokesperson confirmed the incident and said it originated internationally.

“It was not a credible threat,” the statement said.

Read more: The growing problem of ‘swatting’ and why experts say it’s a dangerous trend

In a news release from Grande Prairie RCMP, police said a high school in the northern Alberta city had received phone calls from a person advising there would be a shooting.

Click to play video: 'Growing problem of ‘swatting’ and why experts say it’s a dangerous trend' Growing problem of ‘swatting’ and why experts say it’s a dangerous trend
Growing problem of ‘swatting’ and why experts say it’s a dangerous trend – Oct 2, 2021

Police said those calls originated from the United states. Police do not believe there is any risk to students.

“Swatting” refers to an intentional phony report to police intended to provoke the deployment of an Emergency Response Team.

Read more: The rich Canadian history of ‘swatting’

The attacks are frequently associated with the online gaming community, though motivations have ranged from pure prank to revenge to attack-for-hire.

– With files from Simon Little, Global News

