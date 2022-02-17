Change made in Prince Albert police structure following boy’s death

Send this page to someone via email

The chief of the Prince Albert Police Service has made a change to his administration team after a 13-month-old boy was killed last week.

The boy was found dead at a home on Thursday after officers were called back to the residence several hours after responding to a family dispute.

The boy’s father, Kaij Brass, is charged with second-degree murder.

Chief Jonathan Bergen said he determined in the days after the incident that a structure change was needed in the organization.

He has also called for the Saskatchewan Public Complaints Commission to investigate the force’s response.

“We know that our police officers face an increasing number of calls for service each year, and it has become more difficult to manage every call as thoroughly as required,” Bergen said Wednesday in a statement.

“We need to make sure we are fully compliant with policy, legislation, and best practices, and that is driving this change.”

He has appointed Lisa Simonson as an inspector and tasked her with oversight of the patrol division.

Bergen said she will be responsible for aligning practices and service delivery on patrol with police service policies, priorities and legislation.

“Inspector Simonson is a caring and compassionate leader who brings extensive knowledge and experience to this position and is known for being thorough with a strong focus on attention to detail in her work,” Bergen said.

“I look forward to working together more on our shared goals in service to our community.”

Simonson is a 22-year police veteran who spent five years in the force’s major crime section before her promotion.

She was recognized in 2014 with an award for Innovation in Policing for her work with the Prince Albert Community Alcohol Strategy Steering Committee.

In 2020, Simonson helped found the new Saskatchewan Women in Policing (SWIP) organization promoting opportunities for women in public safety, and became its inaugural president.

