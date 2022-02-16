Interior Health issues urgent drug alert, high levels of fentanyl found in sampling

Send this page to someone via email

An urgent alert has been issued for drug users throughout the entire Interior Health region.

Issued by Interior Health on Wednesday afternoon, the alert says extreme levels of fentanyl and benzodiazepines have been found in drugs tested across the region.

The health agency says multiple samples have been found to contain up to 55 per cent fentanyl, up from the average of 10 per cent.

The alert says other testing has found that some drug samples contain up to 25 per cent etizolam, with the normal average being 1 to 2 per cent.

Interior Health said because of those increases, there is a high risk of overdose and fatal overdose.

The health agency also said the risks include long periods of sleep and that drowsiness is likely, and that being unresponsive to Naloxone is possible.

“The samples have been sold as ‘down,’ heroin, or fentanyl,” Interior Health said in its alert. “A wide range of colours and textures have been identified.”

“Naloxone does not work on benzos, but Naloxone will work on the opioid overdose symptoms,” said Interior Health.

The health agency says after giving breaths and naloxone, the person may begin breathing normally, but may not wake up.

“More doses of naloxone should only be given if the person is not breathing normally (less than 10 breaths a minute),” said Interior Health.

“If the person is breathing normally but remains unconscious, place (them) in a recovery position and stay with them until emergency services arrive.”

Interior Health says if you do use drugs, take steps to prevent an overdose, including using small amounts and to use with others, or at an overdose prevention site or supervised consumption site.

