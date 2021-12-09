Vernon on track for deadliest year of opioid crisis

Send this page to someone via email

The opioid crisis has taken a heavy toll on the Okanagan.

New stats released on Thursday indicate were 143 overdose deaths in the Okanagan until the end of October, putting it on track to be the deadliest year of the opioid crisis, according to the BC Coroner’s Report.

Of these deaths, 23 were in the last month.

In comparison, there were 147 overdose deaths in the Okanagan in 2020, while the most overdose deaths in the Okanagan occurred in 2017, when there were 155 fatalities.

While the coroner’s report doesn’t break down overdose deaths by each city, it does show areas that are worst hit, and Kelowna and Vernon are included on that list.

Story continues below advertisement

Kelowna has had 60 illicit drug deaths up until October in 2021. In 2020, there were 61 for the entire year.

Vernon has already had its deadliest year for illicit drug deaths with 33 recorded until October this year. Previously, there were 27 deaths in 2020

October is the first month in which 200 lives were lost to illicit drugs in B.C. The 1,782 lives lost between January and October already represent the highest number of deaths due to drug toxicity ever recorded in the province in a calendar year, the BC Coroners Service said in a media release.

1:44 B.C. chief coroner calls for bold ideas to end drug crisis in federal election campaign B.C. chief coroner calls for bold ideas to end drug crisis in federal election campaign – Sep 9, 2021

More than 8,300 people have died as a result of drug toxicity since the public health emergency over substance-related harms was declared in April 2016.

“This is a health crisis,” Lisa Lapointe, B.C.’s chief coroner said in a press release.

Story continues below advertisement

“I cannot stress enough how urgent this emergency has become. A comprehensive plan to ensure access to safe supply for the thousands of B.C. residents dependent on these substances is essential. Shifting from a punishment and stigmatizing regime to a decriminalized, health-focused model is also a critical step to reduce suffering and save lives.”

The province said analysis shows no indication that prescribed safe supply is contributing to illicit drug deaths.

The impacts of the illicit drug crisis are being felt by communities throughout B.C. While the largest numbers of deaths continue to be recorded in urban centres such as Vancouver, Surrey and Victoria, the rates of death per 100,000 residents are at record levels in every health authority, including Vancouver Coastal (47.6), Interior (45.0) and Northern (44.8).

The overall rate of death in the province stands at 41.2 per 100,000 residents, more than double the rate recorded in 2016 (20.4).