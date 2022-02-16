Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

IHIT seeks new tips 1 year after ‘mystery’ killing of 31-year-old Surrey man

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 16, 2022 5:36 pm
Adrian Golofit seen in a selfie taken in 2017. View image in full screen
Adrian Golofit seen in a selfie taken in 2017. Adrian Golofit / Instagram

Homicide investigators are renewing their appeal for tips, one year after a 31-year-old Surrey man was found dead in his home.

Police were called to Adrian Golofit’s home near 194 Street and 66 Avenue on the evening of Feb. 12, 2021, after a friend found him dead inside.

Read more: ‘For some he was a brother’: Friends mourn man killed in ‘mystery’ Surrey homicide

At the time, police described Golofit’s killing as a “mystery,” stating he was not known to police.

On Wednesday, police said they were still working to determine a motive in the killing, but had determined the attack was targeted and not random.

“The information obtained thus far is painting a clearer picture of what may have transpired,” Integrated Homicide Investigation Team Sgt. David Lee said. “We are looking to speak with anyone with information.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

IHIT said police have completed forensics investigations and a review of electronics found in Golofit’s home, and have spoken to several people about his activities.

Read more: Surrey homicide a ‘mystery,’ victim had no gang ties, say police

That investigation has “identified additional avenues for follow-up” according to the media release.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Click to play video: 'IHIT confirms innocent bystander struck by bullet in Langley shooting that killed 18-year-old' IHIT confirms innocent bystander struck by bullet in Langley shooting that killed 18-year-old
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Homicide tagSurrey tagIHIT tagIntegrated Homicide Investigation Team tagSurrey murder tagSurrey homicide tagSurrey Killing tagadrian golofit tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers