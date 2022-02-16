IHIT seeks new tips 1 year after ‘mystery’ killing of 31-year-old Surrey man

Send this page to someone via email

Homicide investigators are renewing their appeal for tips, one year after a 31-year-old Surrey man was found dead in his home.

Police were called to Adrian Golofit’s home near 194 Street and 66 Avenue on the evening of Feb. 12, 2021, after a friend found him dead inside.

At the time, police described Golofit’s killing as a “mystery,” stating he was not known to police.

On Wednesday, police said they were still working to determine a motive in the killing, but had determined the attack was targeted and not random.

“The information obtained thus far is painting a clearer picture of what may have transpired,” Integrated Homicide Investigation Team Sgt. David Lee said. “We are looking to speak with anyone with information.”

IHIT said police have completed forensics investigations and a review of electronics found in Golofit’s home, and have spoken to several people about his activities.

That investigation has “identified additional avenues for follow-up” according to the media release.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.