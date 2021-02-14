‘For some he was a brother’: Friends mourn man killed in ‘mystery’ Surrey homicide

Send this page to someone via email

The man found dead in his Clayton Heights home on Friday in a homicide that police have called a “mystery” is being remembered as kind and outgoing.

Adrian Golofit was found Friday evening when a friend came by his house near 194 Street and 66th Avenue and called police. Investigators say he had no gang ties or serious criminal history.

On Sunday, Anna Spykz, the valedictorian of his high school graduation class at Kwantlen Park Secondary, posted a memorial for Golofit to social media.

“Even as I write this, I am in shock and brought to an emotional state as I can only assume to be the same for many of you who are also reading this. I am struggling to find the right words to say for comfort and or express the sorrow that so many of us are experiencing over this news,” Spykz wrote.

Golofit’s death was “devastating news,” Spykz wrote, adding that he was “a friend to so many of us and for some, he was a brother.”

“Adrian was kind and funny, just an all-round sweet guy,” she added.

“Those of us who ever had a class with him could easily think of a moment where he would make us laugh. He would often be smiling and bring some form of energy to your space.”

Adrian Golofit’s social media profiles depict him as an avid poker player and a soccer fan. Adrian Golofit / Instagram

The replies to Spykz’ post describe Golofit as a “beautiful human,” a “big personality who could always fill a room” and “a kind soul.”

On Saturday, homicide investigators said there were many unanswered questions about Golofit’s killing.

“This investigation is truly a mystery,” said Sgt. Frank Jang of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

“Was it random or not random? These are obviously serious questions and it really goes into the heart of, ‘Am I safe in my neighbourhood?’ And it’s not easy for us when we say, ‘I don’t know.’ But that’s the best answer that we can provide at this time.”

The 31-year-old’s last known contact with someone was about 8 a.m. Thursday morning, and police pleaded with anyone with information that could help them build a timeline to come forward.

Neighbours Global News spoke with described Golofit as polite and quiet, and said he’d lived in the area for less than a year.

His public-facing social media profiles show little activity in recent years, but depict him as a soccer fan and avid poker player.