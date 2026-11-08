‘I love our country’ Nvidia CEO regrets affair with alleged China spy

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Tech giant Nvidia says it has launched an independent investigation into reports its CEO was the target of a Chinese spy.

The company’s board said Jensen Huang has been the target of a foreign intelligence effort. A committee of independent directors will oversee the investigation with help from outside counsel.

The probe was announced Sunday as Huang apologized to his wife and family for being unfaithful.

“I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry,” he wrote in a letter emailed to company employees and posted to the company’s website.

The New York Times previously reported that Huang had a relationship with Megaspeed executive Alice Huang, who U.S. intelligence has identified as a Chinese intelligence asset.

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Nvidia’s board said it did not believe either national security or the company’s secrets were compromised, but would examine “all available information.”

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Huang went on in his letter to apologize to the company and its employees, saying “you deserve better from me.”

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“I have fallen short of that responsibility. I am fully committed to NVIDIA and will work to earn back your confidence,” he wrote.

He said he supports the board’s independent investigation and would cooperate fully, and asked that his family be given privacy.

The board said it has confidence in Jensen and his leadership team, and would provide further updates as appropriate.

While the investigation is ongoing, the U.S. House of Representatives is launching its own probe.

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Three Republicans, Brian Mast, John Moolenaar and Rick Crawford, sent a letter Nov. 5 requesting Huang appear before their committees for a joint, closed-door briefing on his interactions with Alice Huang. Mast chairs the House Foreign Affairs committee, Crawford chairs the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, and Moolenaar chairs the Select Committee on China.

“Recent reports raise significant national security concerns regarding the PRC’s access to sensitive U.S. technology and information,” Mast, Moolenaar and Crawford wrote in a news release. “The issue of PRC infiltration and access to cutting-edge U.S. technology is core to the investigative work of our three committees this Congress. It is vital that Congress determines the extent to which U.S. national security has been placed at risk.”

They have asked Huang to brief their committees on Nov. 18 or to provide an alternative date by Nov. 11.

Huang is known to have a close relationship with President Donald Trump, a source of criticism among Democrats. Trump brought him to China in May as part of his state visit. Huang has also pushed the Trump administration to ease export restrictions on Nvidia chips. They were put in place in January and include a requirement for H200 chips to undergo a third-party review before they are exported to China.

The Times, citing people briefed on the intelligence, reported that the Megaspeed executive was recruited to collect intelligence on Huang in an effort to learn more about U.S. AI chips and possibly influence the company to push for its most advanced chips to be made available to China.

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—with files from The Associated Press