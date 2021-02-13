Menu

Crime

Integrated Homicide Investigation Team investigating suspicious death in Surrey

By Srushti Gangdev Global News
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in after a man was found dead in a residential neighbourhood in Surrey Friday night.
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in after a man was found dead in a residential neighbourhood in Surrey Friday night.

Homicide investigators have been engaged to look into a suspicious death in Surrey Friday night.

Surrey RCMP says it responded to an incident in the 193-hundred block of 66th Avenue at 7:17 p.m.

RCMP say a man was found dead at the scene and police are treating the death as suspicious.

Read more: Homicide investigators in Burnaby after fatal shooting

Police have called in the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) to work in partnership with Surrey RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit.

There were no further details immediately available regarding the nature of the incident, the cause of death, or the identity of the man who died.

RCMP referred further questions to IHIT.

