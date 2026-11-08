Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Quebec minister ‘deeply shocked’ by more than 100 alleged fraud cases

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 8, 2026 12:59 pm
1 min read
Immigration Minister Catherine Gentilcore is sworn in at the legislature in Quebec City on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026. View image in full screen
Immigration Minister Catherine Gentilcore is sworn in at the legislature in Quebec City on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Quebec Immigration Minister Catherine Gentilcore says she is “deeply shocked” by alleged fraud incidents uncovered by the province’s anti-corruption agency.

In a news release this weekend, Gentilcore said the “necessary measures have been put in place” to ensure that about 100 cases of alleged immigration fraud linked to a former government employee remain an isolated incident.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Ex-Immigration Ministry bureaucrat Marilena Ida has been charged with breach of trust and document forgery after an investigation by Quebec’s anti-corruption commissioner.

The agency alleged last week that as an interim co-ordinator, Ida issued more than 100 false Quebec selection certificates to candidates who did not meet the requirements.

A certificate must be obtained from the province before applying to Ottawa for permanent residence in Quebec, with criteria including French proficiency, education and work history.

Story continues below advertisement

The agency alleges the incidents took place between August 2016 and February 2019. Ida is scheduled to appear in a Montreal courthouse on Dec. 10.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices