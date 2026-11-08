Quebec minister ‘deeply shocked’ by more than 100 alleged fraud cases

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Quebec Immigration Minister Catherine Gentilcore says she is “deeply shocked” by alleged fraud incidents uncovered by the province’s anti-corruption agency.

In a news release this weekend, Gentilcore said the “necessary measures have been put in place” to ensure that about 100 cases of alleged immigration fraud linked to a former government employee remain an isolated incident.

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Ex-Immigration Ministry bureaucrat Marilena Ida has been charged with breach of trust and document forgery after an investigation by Quebec’s anti-corruption commissioner.

The agency alleged last week that as an interim co-ordinator, Ida issued more than 100 false Quebec selection certificates to candidates who did not meet the requirements.

A certificate must be obtained from the province before applying to Ottawa for permanent residence in Quebec, with criteria including French proficiency, education and work history.

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The agency alleges the incidents took place between August 2016 and February 2019. Ida is scheduled to appear in a Montreal courthouse on Dec. 10.