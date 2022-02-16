RCMP lay attempted murder charge in Moncton shooting

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick RCMP have laid 10 charges in relation to last month’s shooting in Moncton.

On the morning of Jan. 29, police found a 44-year-old man with a gunshot wound on Lutz Street in the city.

“Police administered life-saving first aid to the man, and he was transported to hospital with serious life-threatening injuries,” read the release on Wednesday.

RCMP said the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived, but he was later identified.

On Feb. 11, police arrested Michael Jean-Paul Aube, 33, at a residence on Park Street in Moncton.

Aube first appeared in court by way of tele-remand on Feb. 12.

He is facing 10 charges, including:

attempted murder

aggravated assault

assault causing bodily harm

assault with a weapon

carrying a concealed weapon

possession of ammunition for a dangerous purpose

possession of ammunition contrary to an order

storing ammunition in a careless manner

two counts of failure to comply with a probation order

Aube was released on strict conditions and is set to return to court March 1.

RCMP say the investigation is ongoing.