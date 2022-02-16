Menu

Crime

RCMP lay attempted murder charge in Moncton shooting

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted February 16, 2022 11:08 am
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Alyse Hand on Global New Brunswick.

New Brunswick RCMP have laid 10 charges in relation to last month’s shooting in Moncton.

On the morning of Jan. 29, police found a 44-year-old man with a gunshot wound on Lutz Street in the city.

“Police administered life-saving first aid to the man, and he was transported to hospital with serious life-threatening injuries,” read the release on Wednesday.

RCMP said the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived, but he was later identified.

On Feb. 11, police arrested Michael Jean-Paul Aube, 33, at a residence on Park Street in Moncton.

Aube first appeared in court by way of tele-remand on Feb. 12.

He is facing 10 charges, including:

  • attempted murder
  • aggravated assault
  • assault causing bodily harm
  • assault with a weapon
  • carrying a concealed weapon
  • possession of ammunition for a dangerous purpose
  • possession of ammunition contrary to an order
  • storing ammunition in a careless manner
  • two counts of failure to comply with a probation order

Aube was released on strict conditions and is set to return to court March 1.

RCMP say the investigation is ongoing.

