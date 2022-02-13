Menu

Canada

1 more arrest overnight at Fredericton mandate protest, drones prohibited in area

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted February 13, 2022 11:04 am
Click to play video: 'Anti-mandate protest in Fredericton enters second day' Anti-mandate protest in Fredericton enters second day
WATCH: For the second day, protests against COVID-19 mandates continued in the core of Fredericton.

Police in Fredericton, N.B., said an ongoing protest against COVID-19 mandates in the city was once again “uneventful” overnight, with one additional arrest and a by-law ticket issued for fireworks.

The arrest for was breach of peace, Fredericton Police Force said in an update Sunday morning.

The previous day, police estimated 700 people attended the protest at the New Brunswick legislature, which resulted in two arrests and the seizure of a vehicle.

As well, police said they had to intervene after personal drone operators were flying drones in and around the protest site. As of 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Transport Canada has issued a notice, known as NOTAM, for a three-mile radius around the site. That means no drones, other than those required for law enforcement, are allowed in the zone.

Protesters are gathered in downtown Fredericton for a third day, as part of a series of protests in the country, including a massive gathering in Ottawa outside Parliament Hill that has been ongoing since Jan. 29.

Fredericton police said some large trucks were prohibited from entering the city without a valid manifest overnight.

“We continue to take steps to limit the impact on our roads, residents and businesses,” police noted.

As of Sunday morning, Queen Street between the Cenotaph and St. John Street remained closed to vehicles.

Click to play video: 'Trucker protests: Police remove blockade in Windsor, Ont. make arrest' Trucker protests: Police remove blockade in Windsor, Ont. make arrest
