Waterloo Region asks for public input on changes to Kitchener streets

Waterloo Region is looking for public assistance as it contemplates making changes to a couple of roads within the City of Kitchener.

On Tuesday, it announced that it was seeking public input for changes to Duke Street in downtown as it was seeking to make the road friendlier for cyclists.

One change it is considering is to create a two-way separated bike lane on Duke Street between Francis and College streets whereas the other would see a neighbourhood bikeway created between College and Frederick streets.

A survey on the two proposed changes, which will be available until March 13, can be found on the Engage Waterloo Region website.

The region says the team that was handling the project considered 11 different options to allow for better safety and ease for cyclists while also allowing transit to maintain service along the road.

On Wednesday morning, Waterloo Region again asked for public input as it is going to make changes to Bleams Road between Fischer-Hallman and Trussler roads over the next two years.

The pavement on the section of the roadway is considered to be nearing the end of its useful life so it will be redeveloped with ditches disappearing as the road is more urbanized.

Along with the changes, residents are being asked for their input on how the intersections should be developed along this strip of Bleams Road, including whether they should have roundabouts, traffic signals or a combination of both.

Those who seek to provide their thoughts on each option can do so in the survey on the Engage Waterloo Region website.