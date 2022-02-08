Fundraising campaign launched to build massive community centre in Wellesley

A campaign was launched Tuesday morning to build a new recreation centre in Wellesley that will feature a wide variety of athletic options as well as a community health centre.
The fundraiser, which has been dubbed the Wellesley Township Recreation Centre Capital Campaign, is looking to raise $2.5 million.
“The official launch of the capital campaign signals our committee’s commitment to seeing a first-class recreational facility built in Wellesley Township,” campaign chair Chris Martin stated.
“It’s also an opportunity for every township resident to support and be a part of building for our future by planning fundraisers and making their own donations.”
The 62,000-square-foot facility is slated to include a youth centre, a seniors’ centre, a walking track, a single-pad ice rink, an outdoor walking trail, two soccer fields, a gymnasium/community centre, a fitness centre, meeting rooms, a skateboard park, a multi-use sports pad and a 7,000-square-foot community health centre.
Last December, Wellesley Township council gave staff approval to negotiate a contract with a construction firm to build the centre, which occurred before the capital campaign committee set the fundraising goal.
