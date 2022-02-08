Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Fundraising campaign launched to build massive community centre in Wellesley

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 8, 2022 11:57 am
An artist's rendering of the facilities. View image in full screen
An artist's rendering of the facilities. Wellesley Township Recreation Centre Capital Campaign

A campaign was launched Tuesday morning to build a new recreation centre in Wellesley that will feature a wide variety of athletic options as well as a community health centre.

The fundraiser, which has been dubbed the Wellesley Township Recreation Centre Capital Campaign, is looking to raise $2.5 million.

Read more: Ontario housing task force recommends ways to boost home supply

“The official launch of the capital campaign signals our committee’s commitment to seeing a first-class recreational facility built in Wellesley Township,” campaign chair Chris Martin stated.

Trending Stories

“It’s also an opportunity for every township resident to support and be a part of building for our future by planning fundraisers and making their own donations.”

Read more: Ontario fiscal watchdog projects smaller budget deficits than government

Story continues below advertisement

The 62,000-square-foot facility is slated to include a youth centre, a seniors’ centre, a walking track, a single-pad ice rink, an outdoor walking trail, two soccer fields, a gymnasium/community centre, a fitness centre, meeting rooms, a skateboard park, a multi-use sports pad and a 7,000-square-foot community health centre.

Last December, Wellesley Township council gave staff approval to negotiate a contract with a construction firm to build the centre, which occurred before the capital campaign committee set the fundraising goal.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Wellesley News tagWellesley Township tagWellesley Township news tagWellesley Township Ontario tagWellesley Township Recreation Centre tagWellesley Township Recreation Centre Capital Campaign tagWellesley Township Recreation Centre fundraiser tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers