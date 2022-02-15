Officials investigating after fire at repair shop in Toronto: police

Officials are investigating after a fire at an auto repair shop in Toronto.
In a tweet Tuesday, Toronto police said officers received a report of a fire in the Danforth Road and Kennedy Road area.
Police said a vehicle was on fire inside a repair shop.
Officers said Toronto fire personnel attended the site.
Police closed the intersection and asked the public to “consider alternate routes.”
Emergency medical services told Global News no patients were being assessed at the scene.
