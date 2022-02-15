Menu

Fire

Officials investigating after fire at repair shop in Toronto: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 15, 2022 6:08 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in downtown Toronto in this file photo. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

Officials are investigating after a fire at an auto repair shop in Toronto.

In a tweet Tuesday, Toronto police said officers received a report of a fire in the Danforth Road and Kennedy Road area.

Read more: Woman arrested after stealing fire truck from Toronto fire station, police say

Police said a vehicle was on fire inside a repair shop.

Officers said Toronto fire personnel attended the site.

Police closed the intersection and asked the public to “consider alternate routes.”

Emergency medical services told Global News no patients were being assessed at the scene.

