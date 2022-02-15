Fugitive on run for 2 years arrested in Kelowna, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A man who has been on the run for two years was arrested this week, Kelowna RCMP say.

Police did not name the suspect, stating he may be facing new allegations for which he hasn’t been charged yet, but added he’s in custody awaiting his next appearance.

However, police did say he was arrested on the evening of Feb. 13 after officers conducted proactive patrols in the Mugford Road area of Rutland in response to a rash of break and enters.

“At 8:40 p.m., officers located a vehicle that had fled from Penticton RCMP earlier in the day,” Kelowna RCMP said in a release.

“In an attempt to locate the driver, officers attended a residence in the 500 block of Mugford Road. While speaking to an individual at the residence, officers witnessed a male suspect running and fleeing from the home.”

Police pursued the suspect on foot, and he was arrested without incident.

During the arrest, police say they located a loaded handgun and drugs.

“Throughout the investigation, officers identified the suspect as a 38-year-old man who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant out of Ontario for being unlawfully at large for the past two years,” police said.

“This is an excellent example of proactive enforcement,” Const. Mike Della-Paolera said. “Through attention detail and quick decision making, our officers were able to take this dangerous offender off the streets of our community.”

Police added that the investigation into the break and enters into unlocked homes in the Rutland area is ongoing and reminded residents to keep their doors and windows secured.

