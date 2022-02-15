Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Fugitive on run for 2 years arrested in Kelowna, police say

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 15, 2022 3:06 pm
A pair of police lights View image in full screen
Police say a Canada-wide arrest warrant had been issued for the 38-year-old Ontario man, who was found in Kelowna’s Rutland area on Sunday night. Alex Schmidt / Getty Images

A man who has been on the run for two years was arrested this week, Kelowna RCMP say.

Police did not name the suspect, stating he may be facing new allegations for which he hasn’t been charged yet, but added he’s in custody awaiting his next appearance.

However, police did say he was arrested on the evening of Feb. 13 after officers conducted proactive patrols in the Mugford Road area of Rutland in response to a rash of break and enters.

Read more: Rutland residents reminded to lock their doors after break and enters

“At 8:40 p.m., officers located a vehicle that had fled from Penticton RCMP earlier in the day,” Kelowna RCMP said in a release.

“In an attempt to locate the driver, officers attended a residence in the 500 block of Mugford Road. While speaking to an individual at the residence, officers witnessed a male suspect running and fleeing from the home.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police pursued the suspect on foot, and he was arrested without incident.

Trending Stories

During the arrest, police say they located a loaded handgun and drugs.

Click to play video: 'Kelowna RCMP investigating two shootings over the past four days' Kelowna RCMP investigating two shootings over the past four days
Kelowna RCMP investigating two shootings over the past four days

“Throughout the investigation, officers identified the suspect as a 38-year-old man who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant out of Ontario for being unlawfully at large for the past two years,” police said.

“This is an excellent example of proactive enforcement,” Const. Mike Della-Paolera said. “Through attention detail and quick decision making, our officers were able to take this dangerous offender off the streets of our community.”

Police added that the investigation into the break and enters into unlocked homes in the Rutland area is ongoing and reminded residents to keep their doors and windows secured.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'City of Kelowna and RCMP respond to resident’s concerns with property crimes' City of Kelowna and RCMP respond to resident’s concerns with property crimes
City of Kelowna and RCMP respond to resident’s concerns with property crimes – Feb 4, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagRCMP tagKelowna tagOkanagan tagcentral okanagan tagKelowna RCMP tagRutland tagcanada-wide arrest warrant tagKelowna Arrest tagMugford Road tagRutland arrest tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers