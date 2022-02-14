Rutland residents reminded to lock their doors after break and enters

Send this page to someone via email

Rutland residents are being reminded to lock their doors after a series of break-ins this weekend.

There were three break and enters into homes in an area of Rutland off Mugford Road, RCMP said in a press release. Investigators said they believe the same suspect is responsible for all three incidents.

The first incident occurred at approximately 7 a.m. on Feb. 12 at a residence in the 600 block of Hardie Court.

RCMP said the resident woke up and there was a man in his living room, demanding money. He fled the home with an undisclosed amount of cash and valuables.

The second incident was at 2:18 a.m. on Feb. 13 at a residence in the 500 block of Primrose Road.

“A resident saw a man behaving suspiciously around his vehicle in his driveway. The resident later learned his home had been entered and his cell phone was missing,” RCMP said in a press release. “The cell phone was later located several blocks away as it had been discarded.”

The third incident occurred at 6:08 a.m. on Feb. 13 at a residence in the 190 block of Poonian Court.

“In this incident, the suspect entered the basement suite of a home. The suspect threatened the resident with a knife and fled the home with an undisclosed amount of valuables.”

The description of the suspect was the same in all three cases. They were described as a man in their 20s with a tall, thin build, wearing dark-coloured clothes, a dark-coloured hoodie, gloves and a mask.

“Thankfully no one was injured as a result of these incidents,” Cpl. Tammy Lobb, with the Kelowna RCMP, said in a press release. “In all three incidents, the suspect gained entry through an unlocked door. The Kelowna RCMP is reminding residents in Rutland to ensure their doors and windows are secure and call police if they observe any suspicious activity in their neighbourhood.”

These investigations are being led by the Kelowna RCMP general investigative support team (GIST). If anyone has any information regarding these incidents or the suspect, please call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. To remain completely anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.