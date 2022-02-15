‘Messy mix’ of wintry weather predicted for southern Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

All of southern Ontario is under a special weather statement with Environment Canada warning of a “messy mix of wintry precipitation” expected for the region.

The weather agency said a system is expected to track northeast across Lake Erie and Lake Ontario Thursday night.

“Precipitation will likely begin as rain late Wednesday and transition to snow Thursday evening. Freezing rain and ice pellets are also possible Thursday afternoon and evening,” Environment Canada said.

Due to uncertainty regarding the system’s track, the timing, precipitation type and amounts may change, the statement continued.

Environment Canada says southern Ontario can expect up to 25 mm of rain. The agency’s snowfall predictions vary depending on the area, with just 4 to 8 cm expected for some places, including much of the Greater Toronto Area, London, Hamilton, and Niagara Region.

Expected snowfall amounts increase to 10 to 20 cm in western and more northern areas.

Global News meteorologist Anthony Farnell is predicting “up to 10 cm … in places like Toronto with 15 cm or more over the higher terrain north of Hwy 401.”

“There is still significant differences in the computer models and some fine tuning of the forecast will be needed,” Farnell said.

“A special weather statement is already in effect for all of southern Ontario and now is the time to prepare for significant rain followed by ice and snow. The worst of the storm will arrive late Thursday through very early Friday morning.”

Widespread Special Weather Statement southern ON/GTA – rain begins Wed. night (10-25 mm by Thur. aft,) transition to freezing rain, ice pellets by Thur. aft. likely turning to snow Thur. night (could be hvy. at times/blowing snow) into early Fri a.m. as temps. plummet! #onstorm pic.twitter.com/GWKR3ZOwj1 — Ross Hull (@Ross_Hull) February 15, 2022

