Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

‘Messy mix’ of wintry weather predicted for southern Ontario

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 15, 2022 3:43 pm
All of southern Ontario is under a special weather statement. View image in full screen
All of southern Ontario is under a special weather statement. Global News

All of southern Ontario is under a special weather statement with Environment Canada warning of a “messy mix of wintry precipitation” expected for the region.

The weather agency said a system is expected to track northeast across Lake Erie and Lake Ontario Thursday night.

“Precipitation will likely begin as rain late Wednesday and transition to snow Thursday evening. Freezing rain and ice pellets are also possible Thursday afternoon and evening,” Environment Canada said.

Due to uncertainty regarding the system’s track, the timing, precipitation type and amounts may change, the statement continued.

Read more: Union calls for policy change after hundreds of TTC buses got stuck during snowstorm

Environment Canada says southern Ontario can expect up to 25 mm of rain. The agency’s snowfall predictions vary depending on the area, with just 4 to 8 cm expected for some places, including much of the Greater Toronto Area, London, Hamilton, and Niagara Region.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Expected snowfall amounts increase to 10 to 20 cm in western and more northern areas.

Global News meteorologist Anthony Farnell is predicting “up to 10 cm … in places like Toronto with 15 cm or more over the higher terrain north of Hwy 401.”

“There is still significant differences in the computer models and some fine tuning of the forecast will be needed,” Farnell said.

“A special weather statement is already in effect for all of southern Ontario and now is the time to prepare for significant rain followed by ice and snow. The worst of the storm will arrive late Thursday through very early Friday morning.”

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment Canada tagWeather tagSpecial Weather Statement tagToronto weather tagSouthern Ontario tagCanada weather tagGTA weather tagSouthern Ontario weather tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers