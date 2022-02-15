Menu

Canada

Commissioner says Fredericton COVID-19 protest included racist symbolism

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 15, 2022 2:13 pm
Click to play video: 'Impact on N.B. businesses as anti-mandate protests continue' Impact on N.B. businesses as anti-mandate protests continue
More than 1,000 protesters descended on Fredericton’s downtown over the weekend, with several hundred more in vehicles. They were protesting COVID-19 mandates. As Nathalie Sturgeon reports, local businesses say the impact was minimal because of proactive planning by law enforcement.

New Brunswick’s commissioner on systemic racism is calling the so-called “Freedom Convoy” protest that began Friday in Fredericton a cover for a movement that is anti-government, anti-pluralist and right-wing.

Dr. Manju Varma issued a statement today stating that she reviewed materials from social media for the event held outside the provincial legislature and found racist symbolism referencing white supremacy, antisemitism and far-right extremism.

At its peak on Saturday, more than 700 people and about 300 vehicles took part in the protest that called for an end to COVID-19 vaccine mandates and that was inspired by the blockades in Ottawa.

Read more: N.B. company gave $75,000 to protesters, as security breach reveals Canadian, U.S. donors

There were no signs of protesters outside the legislature on Tuesday.

Varma says she is disappointed the New Brunswick and Canadian flags were flown alongside the flags of right-wing and extremist groups.

She says it is an act of racism to remain quiet while signs of white supremacy are exhibited in the streets of the provincial capital.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2022.

Click to play video: 'Trucker protests: Blair says ‘very significant job’ still to be done as Ottawa police chief resigns' Trucker protests: Blair says ‘very significant job’ still to be done as Ottawa police chief resigns
© 2022 The Canadian Press
