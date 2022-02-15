Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Vacant apartment block a total loss after West End fire

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 15, 2022 10:47 am
Winnipeg fire crews battle a blaze on Sherbrook Street. View image in full screen
Winnipeg fire crews battle a blaze on Sherbrook Street. Global News / Corey Callaghan

A Monday night fire at a Sherbrook Street apartment building is expected to be a total loss, fire officials say.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) was called to the vacant three-storey building just before 11:45 p.m., where they found heavy smoke coming from inside.

As conditions made it unsafe for firefighters to fight the blaze from inside, crews are expected to be on-scene for most of Tuesday trying to put out the fire and prevent it from spreading to a neighbouring house.

Read more: Family picking up pieces after losing everything in downtown Winnipeg fire

The extreme cold conditions make it even more challenging, the WFPS said, and extra firefighters are on scene so they can be rotated in and out due to the cold.

Story continues below advertisement

No one was hurt in the fire, and the cause is still under investigation. The WFPS said the building had also been damaged in a previous fire.

Manitoba Hydro said Tuesday morning that the fire has affected power lines, resulting in an outage for almost 200 customers.

Trending Stories

Local traffic is also being impacted and the city is asking residents to avoid the area of Sherbrook Street between Sargent Avenue and Cumberland Avenue, as well as Cumberland from Maryland Street to Sherbrook.

Click to play video: 'Point Douglas warehouse fire burns for hours' Point Douglas warehouse fire burns for hours
Point Douglas warehouse fire burns for hours

 

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fire tagWinnipeg fire tagApartment Fire tagManitoba Hydro tagWinnipeg Fire Paramedic Service tagWFPS tagRoads closed tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers