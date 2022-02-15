Vacant apartment block a total loss after West End fire

Send this page to someone via email

A Monday night fire at a Sherbrook Street apartment building is expected to be a total loss, fire officials say.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) was called to the vacant three-storey building just before 11:45 p.m., where they found heavy smoke coming from inside.

As conditions made it unsafe for firefighters to fight the blaze from inside, crews are expected to be on-scene for most of Tuesday trying to put out the fire and prevent it from spreading to a neighbouring house.

Read more: Family picking up pieces after losing everything in downtown Winnipeg fire

The extreme cold conditions make it even more challenging, the WFPS said, and extra firefighters are on scene so they can be rotated in and out due to the cold.

Story continues below advertisement

No one was hurt in the fire, and the cause is still under investigation. The WFPS said the building had also been damaged in a previous fire.

#mboutage Power is off for 195 customers in downtown Winnipeg because of an overnight fire to an apartment building at Sherbrook and Cumberland. Our staff are standing by to de-ice the power lines and re-energize when it is safe to do so. pic.twitter.com/tYC3Gn6h95 — Manitoba Hydro (@manitobahydro) February 15, 2022

Manitoba Hydro said Tuesday morning that the fire has affected power lines, resulting in an outage for almost 200 customers.

Local traffic is also being impacted and the city is asking residents to avoid the area of Sherbrook Street between Sargent Avenue and Cumberland Avenue, as well as Cumberland from Maryland Street to Sherbrook.

0:29 Point Douglas warehouse fire burns for hours Point Douglas warehouse fire burns for hours

Advertisement