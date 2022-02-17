Canada at the Beijing Olympics: What to watch Thursday night, Friday morning

Send this page to someone via email

Canada will be seeking medals in freestyle skiing, speed skating and biathlon on day 14 of the Beijing Olympics, while the pairs figure skating competition gets underway.

For Canadian fans, events will begin Thursday evening and continue overnight into Friday morning.

Here’s when you can see Canada compete (all times Eastern).

Events with multiple matches are marked with the start time of the earliest match. Medal events are marked in bold.

This post will be continuously updated as more events are confirmed.

Freestyle Skiing - 8:30 p.m. ET

Canada will have three skiers going for gold in the women’s freeski halfpipe final starting at 8:30 p.m. ET Thursday.

Rachael Karker finished in second place in the qualifier, while Cassie Sharpe — who won gold at the 2018 Games in Pyeongchang — placed sixth and Amy Fraser took 11th place.

Then the men’s ski cross competition begins with the seeding round at 10:45 p.m. ET Thursday, leading to the elimination rounds that run from 1 a.m. ET Friday to the finals at 2:10 a.m. ET.

Kevin Drury, Reece Howden, Brady Leman and Jared Schmidt will race for Canada.

Curling - 1:05 a.m. ET

Canada’s men’s curling team will play the United States for bronze after losing to Sweden in the semifinals on Thursday. The game begins at 1:05 a.m. ET.

The score was 4-3 Sweden in the tenth end when Canada had the last shot to level the score, but came inches shy of doing so. The game ended with Sweden winning 5-3.

Speed Skating - 3:30 a.m. ET

The men’s 1,000-metre final gets underway at 3:30 a.m. ET.

Laurent Dubreuil, Antoine Gelinas-Beaulieu and Connor Howe will race for Canada.

Biathlon - 4 a.m. ET

Medals will be up for grabs in the men’s 15-kilometre mass start at 4 a.m. ET Friday.

Canada will be represented by Jules Burnotte, Adam Runnalls and brothers Scott and Christian Gow.

Figure Skating - 5:30 a.m. ET

The pair skating competition kicks off with the short program at 5:30 a.m. ET Friday.

Two pairs — Vanessa James and Eric Radford, and Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro — will represent Canada.

A high enough score will qualify for the free skate on Saturday.

Bobsleigh - 7 a.m. ET

Cynthia Appiah, Christine de Bruin and Melissa Lotholz will lead pairs in the first two runs of the two-woman bobsleigh, starting at 7 a.m. ET Friday.

Racers will be looking toward the final two races on Saturday.

De Bruin is coming off a bronze medal win in the women’s monobob event on Monday.

