‘Erosion concerns’ set to close Sydenham escarpment access in Hamilton

Weather permitting, the City of Hamilton will close the Sydenham Road escarpment access on Wednesday to address issues around erosion and slope stability.

City staff say a routine maintenance review identified areas of the roadway in the city’s northwest that are potentially unsafe.

No formal detour will offered during the closure as staff are recommending motorists avoid the area altogether.

“The City understands this closure is challenging due to both the geography of the Sydenham Road access and other construction in the area, however this work must be done immediately in order to avoid a slope failure,” the city said in a release.

“Given this closure is occurring at the same time as the closure on Hwy 8 and will create a long detour for motorists in the area.”

The roadway is expected reopen to traffic each night around 7 p.m. while work is not occurring.