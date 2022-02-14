Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

‘Erosion concerns’ set to close Sydenham escarpment access in Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted February 14, 2022 5:49 pm
Sydenham Road escarpment access View image in full screen
Weather permitting, the city of Hamilton will close down the Sydenham Road escarpment access on Feb.16, 2022 for two to three days. Global News

Weather permitting, the City of Hamilton will close the Sydenham Road escarpment access on Wednesday to address issues around erosion and slope stability.

City staff say a routine maintenance review identified areas of the roadway in the city’s northwest that are potentially unsafe.

No formal detour will offered during the closure as staff are recommending motorists avoid the area altogether.

Read more: City Motor Hotel sign could get new life as part of Hamilton housing development

“The City understands this closure is challenging due to both the geography of the Sydenham Road access and other construction in the area, however this work must be done immediately in order to avoid a slope failure,” the city said in a release.

Trending Stories

“Given this closure is occurring at the same time as the closure on Hwy 8 and will create a long detour for motorists in the area.”

Story continues below advertisement

The roadway is expected reopen to traffic each night around 7 p.m. while work is not occurring.

Click to play video: 'Trucker protests: Singh blasts federal government, Premier Ford for handling of demonstrations' Trucker protests: Singh blasts federal government, Premier Ford for handling of demonstrations
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton tagHamilton news tagroad closure tagerosion tagSydenham Road tagroad closure hamilton tagSydenham Road escarpment access tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers