Crime

Saskatchewan RCMP searching for suspects involved in Highway 16 shooting

By Moises Canales-Lavigne Global News
Posted February 14, 2022 4:21 pm
RCMP are searching for suspects responsible for firing shots at a vehicle that was travelling Sunday night on Highway 16 west of Lashburn, Sask. View image in full screen
RCMP are searching for suspects responsible for firing shots at a vehicle that was travelling Sunday night on Highway 16 west of Lashburn, Sask. Global News / File

RCMP in Saskatchewan are on the lookout for individuals who fired shots at a vehicle over the weekend.

Police with the Maidstone, Sask., RCMP said they responded to a report of gunshots aimed at a vehicle travelling on Highway 16 west of Lashburn, Sask.

Maidstone RCMP responded to the call at about 11:15 p.m. on Feb. 13. No injuries were reported from the incident.

The suspect vehicle has been described to police as a dark-coloured, one-ton truck. Three people were in the vehicle during the incident.

RCMP say they believe this was not a targeted event, adding that travellers should remember the importance of reporting any suspicious activity on highways and roads to police immediately.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Maidstone RCMP detachment, their local police detachment or submit tips anonymously through Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers.

This investigation is ongoing.

