Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Multiple collisions block Highway 11 near Davidson, Sask.

By David Giles Global News
Posted February 10, 2022 4:23 pm
Emergency personnel are still at the scene of a crash on Highway 11 and Saskatchewan RCMP said drivers should expect significant delays. View image in full screen
Emergency personnel are still at the scene of a crash on Highway 11 and Saskatchewan RCMP said drivers should expect significant delays. File / Global News

Icy road conditions may have led to multiple crashes Thursday morning on Highway 11 between Girvin and Davidson.

“Road conditions were extremely icy early this morning but have now improved significantly,” Craik RCMP Sgt. Robb Karaim said in a release.

The first crash involving three semis happened around 3:15 a.m.

Read more: Overnight rain creates slippery roads in Saskatoon

Saskatchewan RCMP said a semi collided with a stopped semi before a third semi collided with them. The semis then caught fire.

The drivers were reported by police to have suffered minor injuries.

At around the same time, a semi collided with a parked semi approximately five kilometres south of the first crash.

Story continues below advertisement

One driver was taken to hospital with what police say are non-life-threatening injuries.

Trending Stories

A firefighter was injured when a fire truck from the Davidson Volunteer Fire Department rolled while responding to a collision.

Read more: Snow on local Saskatoon streets could simply be left to melt

Several other reports were made of motor vehicle collisions, Craik RCMP said.

Highway 11 was closed for several hours after the crashes. Highway 11 remains restricted and the Highway Hotline says traffic is being diverted into the southbound lanes.

Karaim said emergency personnel are still at the scene of the initial crash and that drivers should expect significant delays.

“We still ask that motorists continue to drive with caution,” Karaim said.

“In particular, please slow down on Highway 11 between Girvin and Davidson, as RCMP and other emergency service workers are still investigating the collisions and cleaning up the scene.”

Click to play video: 'Cold turn: Feb. 10 Saskatchewan weather outlook' Cold turn: Feb. 10 Saskatchewan weather outlook
Cold turn: Feb. 10 Saskatchewan weather outlook
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagSask RCMP tagSaskatchewan RCMP tagHighway 11 tagDavidson tagHighway 11 Saskatchewan tagCraik RCMP tagIcy Highways tagDavidson Saskatchewan tagGirvin tagSaskatchewan traffic tagGirvin Saskatchewan tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers