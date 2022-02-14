Menu

Politics

Premier Stefanson says federal Emergencies Act shouldn’t be applied in Manitoba

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 14, 2022 3:18 pm
Part of the blockade at the Canada/U.S. border near Emerson, Man. View image in full screen
Part of the blockade at the Canada/U.S. border near Emerson, Man. Global News / Randall Paull

Manitoba’s premier says she’s not satisfied a decision by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, expected to come down Monday afternoon, is the right one for Manitoba.

Trudeau will invoke the federal Emergencies Act to deal with protests and blockades in the nation’s capital, as well as at some Canada/U.S. border crossings.

The border at Emerson, Man., remains blockaded by a convoy of vehicles supporting the Ottawa protesters.

Read more: Emerson border blockade continues, Manitoba RCMP say no arrests so far

“I had the opportunity to provide a current status report on Manitoba’s situation and hear from my colleagues across the country,” said Premier Heather Stefanson in a statement following a first ministers’ meeting Monday.

“All premiers are deeply concerned by the situation in Ottawa and the now-resolved blockade on the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ont. However, there is a clear sense and broad consensus the situation in each province and territory is very different.

“I am not currently satisfied the Emergencies Act should be applied in Manitoba. Winnipeg’s situation is dramatically different from the one in Ottawa. The Emerson border situation is very different than the one faced in Windsor.”

Stefanson said the government should take caution against “unintended negative consequences” that would come with potential overreach, and that the federal act should only be considered for specific locations where it’s needed.

Trending Stories

“In Manitoba, I have taken and will continue to take the advice of the law enforcement professionals in the RCMP and Winnipeg Police Service,” Stefanson said.

“I am being briefed on a daily basis by Manitoba Justice officials, who are in regular and ongoing communication with law enforcement. These agencies remain satisfied that they have all the tools necessary and they have full tactical control over operations.”

This statement comes after strong criticism against the Winnipeg Police Service’s handling of the protests here in the city, including comments from Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman and council members last week calling the ongoing protest at the Manitoba Legislature an “occupation”.

Read more: Trudeau expected to invoke Emergencies Act to aid convoy blockade response: sources

Stefanson said unlawful action cannot be tolerated and that it’s time for the protests to end, but again urged that matters be kept in the hands of Winnipeg police and Manitoba RCMP.

Some demonstrators who’ve been parked outside the Manitoba Legislature for over more than a week are already on their way home.

Organizers of the Winnipeg Freedom Convoy said Monday morning that they no longer believe that location is the best place to voice their concerns, after the province announced clear end dates to COVID-19 mandates and restrictions on Friday.

In a statement, a convoy spokesperson said they reached the decision Sunday night.

Some long-haul truckers will stay on site to protest federal COVID rules, but that demonstration will take on new leadership.

Click to play video: 'Trucker protests: Singh says Emergencies Act should be used to keep borders open, ending ‘siege’ in Ottawa' Trucker protests: Singh says Emergencies Act should be used to keep borders open, ending ‘siege’ in Ottawa
Trucker protests: Singh says Emergencies Act should be used to keep borders open, ending ‘siege’ in Ottawa

 

Justin Trudeau tagProvince of Manitoba tagTrucker Convoy tagFreedom Convoy tagHeather Stefanson tagtrucker protests tagemerson border tagEmergencies Act tag

