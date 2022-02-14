Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Emerson border blockade continues, Manitoba RCMP say no arrests so far

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 14, 2022 1:04 pm
People block Highway 75 with heavy trucks and farm equipment and access to the Canada-U.S. border crossing at Emerson, Man., Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. The blockade was set up to rally against provincial and federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates and in support of Ottawa protesters. View image in full screen
People block Highway 75 with heavy trucks and farm equipment and access to the Canada-U.S. border crossing at Emerson, Man., Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. The blockade was set up to rally against provincial and federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates and in support of Ottawa protesters. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

All four lanes of Highway 75 at the Canada-U.S. border crossing near Emerson, Man., remain closed Monday morning.

A convoy of trucks, farm equipment and other vehicles have blocked off traffic as part of a protest against vaccine mandates.

According to RCMP Sgt. Paul Manaigre, there’s no impediment to essential vehicles getting through, and although most drivers waiting at the border are dealing with frustration, the demonstration has so far remained peaceful.

“We do have access for agricultural vehicles as well as emergency services currently, so none (of those vehicles) are being impeded,” Mainagre told 680 CJOB.

“We’re in the process of trying to negotiate, trying to get one lane open.

“There’s no reports of anyone getting upset or anything. The frustration is still there, but we’ve made no arrests and no altercations of any sort being reported.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Emerson residents ‘held hostage’ by truckers blocking Canada-U.S. border

At a news conference Monday, Doyle Piwniuk, the province’s transportation and infrastructure minister, said the ongoing road closures are having an impact on trade.

“There’s a lot of independent truckers that are losing valuable time and money — they have to feed their families too,” Piwniuk said.

“These are all Manitobans and we want to have the respect for peaceful protesting, but at the same time we want to make sure our trade is still (going on) with the U.S., and it’s important.

Trending Stories

“We want to make sure they’re peaceful, but at the same time, it is affecting trade. We would like to encourage them to have peaceful demonstrations, but let our truckers go out to the States and our industry continue with their work.”

Piwniuk said he doesn’t think it’s necessary to get outside help, for example from the military, to end the blockade, but he wants to see the conversation shift to how this protest affects all Manitobans.

Click to play video: 'Emerson border crossing shut down due to demonstration' Emerson border crossing shut down due to demonstration
Emerson border crossing shut down due to demonstration

Read more: No timeline for end of Emerson border blockade, RCMP say

Story continues below advertisement

Manitoba Heavy Construction Industry president Chris Lorenc told Global News that, so far, the border protests haven’t impacted his industry.

“Much of what we need is shipped by rail,” he said. “If the problem persisted, goods shipped by truck would move to rail.

“There are already shipping delays driven by the pandemic … that have nothing to do with the border protests.

“Like all Canadians, we’d love to see the protesters limit activity to legal and not interfere with, nor interrupt, commerce and trade. Those hurt our international trade reliability reputation, and therefore (our) ability to support sustained growth.”

Click to play video: 'Duty shop owner on border protest' Duty shop owner on border protest
Duty shop owner on border protest
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagProtest tagManitoba RCMP tagBorder tagTrucker Protest tagemerson border tagPaul Manaigre tagBorder Protest tagDoyle Piwniuk tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers