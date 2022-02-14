Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Noisy anti-mandate COVID-19 protest in New Brunswick dwindles to small group

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 14, 2022 11:29 am
Click to play video: 'Impact on N.B. businesses as anti-mandate protests continue' Impact on N.B. businesses as anti-mandate protests continue
More than 1,000 protesters descended on Fredericton’s downtown over the weekend, with several hundred more in vehicles. They were protesting COVID-19 mandates. As Nathalie Sturgeon reports, local businesses say the impact was minimal because of proactive planning by law enforcement.

A handful of demonstrators and a half-dozen vehicles are all that remain today of a protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates in Fredericton.

That’s down from about 700 people and 300 vehicles on Saturday at the peak of the noisy protest in front of the provincial legislature.

Protest organizer Mitchell Albert of Moncton, N.B., says he plans to stay until all COVID-19 vaccine mandates in the province are dropped.

Read more: 1 more arrest overnight at Fredericton mandate protest, drones prohibited in area

Albert says he expects more people from across the Maritimes and Ottawa to join the protest in New Brunswick’s capital.

Trending Stories

Patty Every of Amherst, N.S., says she plans to stay indefinitely in order to get the government to listen.

Story continues below advertisement

Fredericton police have removed the barricades they installed to prevent vehicles from reaching the front of the legislature, and they say the protest that began on Friday has been peaceful.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2022.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19 restriction changes welcomed by New Brunswick athletes' COVID-19 restriction changes welcomed by New Brunswick athletes
© 2022 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 protest tagcovid mandate tagFredericton Protest tagNB COVID-19 Protest tagCovid mandate protest tagNB freedom rally tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers