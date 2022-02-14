Noisy anti-mandate COVID-19 protest in New Brunswick dwindles to small group

Send this page to someone via email

A handful of demonstrators and a half-dozen vehicles are all that remain today of a protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates in Fredericton.

That’s down from about 700 people and 300 vehicles on Saturday at the peak of the noisy protest in front of the provincial legislature.

Protest organizer Mitchell Albert of Moncton, N.B., says he plans to stay until all COVID-19 vaccine mandates in the province are dropped.

Albert says he expects more people from across the Maritimes and Ottawa to join the protest in New Brunswick’s capital.

Patty Every of Amherst, N.S., says she plans to stay indefinitely in order to get the government to listen.

Story continues below advertisement

Fredericton police have removed the barricades they installed to prevent vehicles from reaching the front of the legislature, and they say the protest that began on Friday has been peaceful.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2022.