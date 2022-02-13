Quebec eases more restrictions allowing gyms and spas to reopen

Quebecers hosting a Super Bowl party or headed out to a restaurant to watch the game are in luck, as the province slowly opens up.

As of Saturday, private gatherings were allowed for an unlimited amount of people and restaurants can seat 10 customers per table from three different households.

“The phone is ringing off the hook which is a great sign everyone wants to be out again,” says Dave Laanements, a bartender at McLean’s Pub. “Having the restrictions eased up again has made things a lot better, more people are willing to come out,” he says.

On Monday, spas and gyms will be able to open at half capacity, taking a huge weight off the shoulders of many businesses. Spas across the province can reopen outdoor heated pools and offer more treatments, which helps attract more guests according to Eastman Spa Owner Jocelyna Dubuc. The spa in the Eastern townships is quickly getting busier.

“We have to refuse some customers … we cannot be full,” she says. “But at the same time it’s very interesting to see people booking longer stays.”

Indoor sports can resume with a maximum of 25 people per group and outdoor competitions will have no restrictions. Sporting and public events can operate at a maximum of 5,000 people.

“Having the Bell Centre capacity increased is such a big thing,” says Laanements. “This neighbourhood thrives on the capacity of the Bell Centre, whether you’re going to the game or just dropping off people or going to a concert. It really helps what’s going on.”

Bars and casinos will be able to open at half capacity on February 28.

Vaccine passports and masks are here until at least mid-March.

On Friday, Health Minister Christian Dubé announced it’s possible the vaccine passport system will be suspended and only revived during the next COVID-19 wave, if necessary. Some health experts wonder how that will work.

Cardiologist and Epidemiologist Dr. Christopher Labos says if the government is going to contemplate getting rid of the vaccine passport system, it will need to be transparent.

“At the very least explain to people what series of events is going to trigger putting it back into place,” he says.

The province expects to have the majority of restrictions lifted by March 14 with restaurants, bars and all entertainment venues at full capacity.