COVID-19: Quebec announces staggered reopening plan through to mid-March

Quebec Premier François Legault unveiled the province’s COVID-19 reopening plan on Tuesday, amid dropping pandemic-related hospitalizations.

Legault made the announcement in Quebec City, calling the decision a calculated risk.

As of Saturday, there will no longer be legal limits on private gatherings in homes.

Legault, however, said public health was recommending a cap of 10 people, or people from three different households.

“We’re going to have to learn to live with the virus,” Legault said.

“How many people am I with, how many have three doses, how many are above 60 years old?” he added about the questions people should be asking themselves.

COVID-19: Legault denies decision to lift restrictions was influenced by trucker protests

It will be up to people to decide how many people they want in their own homes.

Legault, however, again stated that the best way to learn to live with the virus was by getting their three shots of a vaccine.

He also said his government isn’t ready to lift mask mandates or end the vaccine passport system, both of which will remain until at least March 14 before being re-evaluated.

Also beginning Saturday, restaurants will be able to seat 10 guests, or people from three different households at one table.

It’s a question of being “coherent,” Legault said.

Monday, Feb. 14

The government is also giving the green light for sports games to resume as of Feb. 14, and gyms and spas to reopen at half capacity.

Meanwhile outdoor shows and events can host a maximum of 5,000 spectators.

Monday, Feb. 21

The following week, on Monday, Feb. 21, capacity limits will be dropped for all stores, except for amphitheatres.

Places like the Bell Centre, Centre Videotron and the Place des Arts, for example, will have to operate at 50 per cent capacity, up from the current 500-person limit.

“It’s a big change for them,” Legault said.

As for places of worship, they will remain at 50 per cent capacity with a maximum of 500 people, up from 250.

Monday, Feb. 28

While hockey games can restart as of Feb. 14, there will be a two-week delay for sports tournaments and competitions. They are set to resume the week of Feb. 28.

Remote working will no longer be mandatory but will remain a recommendation, Legault said.

Businesses can decide how to manage the risk, he noted.

As of Feb. 28, capacity limits will be dropped for places of worship and entertainment venues except for the Bell Centre and Centre Vidéotron.

Bars and casinos will finally be allowed to reopen at 50 per cent capacity but dancing and karaoke will remain off-limits.

Monday, March 14

Bars can reopen at full capacity, this time with dancing and singing allowed.

Restaurants and entertainment venues, including the Bell Centre, can reopen at full capacity.

“So by March 14, the majority of restrictions will have been lifted,” Legault said. “We’ll be able to get back to a normal life.”

— With files from The Canadian Press