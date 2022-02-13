Menu

Weather

Snowfall warning issued for Nova Scotia, up to 40 cm expected in some parts

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted February 13, 2022 3:50 pm
Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for most of Nova Scotia, while the eastern parts of the province are under a winter storm warning. View image in full screen
Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for most of Nova Scotia, while the eastern parts of the province are under a winter storm warning. Getty Images

Nova Scotians are set to spend Valentine’s Day digging out from another snowstorm.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for most of Nova Scotia, while the eastern parts of the province are under a winter storm warning.

The national forecaster is calling for 20 cm to 30 cm in the Halifax area. Cape Breton is looking at 20 cm to 40 cm.

The snowfall is set to begin Sunday evening and spread from west to east. By Monday evening, the snow will switch to flurries.

“The light nature of the snow in combination with colder temperatures may produce localized whiteouts on highways and over exposed areas on Monday,” the warning read.

“Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.”

The storm comes after an unseasonably warm Saturday. According to Environment Canada, there was a high of 11.9 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

