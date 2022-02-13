Snowfall warning issued for Nova Scotia, up to 40 cm expected in some parts

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotians are set to spend Valentine’s Day digging out from another snowstorm.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for most of Nova Scotia, while the eastern parts of the province are under a winter storm warning.

Read more: Icy roads and storm debris hamper efforts to restore power across Nova Scotia

The national forecaster is calling for 20 cm to 30 cm in the Halifax area. Cape Breton is looking at 20 cm to 40 cm.

The snowfall is set to begin Sunday evening and spread from west to east. By Monday evening, the snow will switch to flurries.

“The light nature of the snow in combination with colder temperatures may produce localized whiteouts on highways and over exposed areas on Monday,” the warning read.

Story continues below advertisement

“Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.”

The storm comes after an unseasonably warm Saturday. According to Environment Canada, there was a high of 11.9 degrees Celsius on Saturday.