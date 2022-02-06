Menu

Icy roads and storm debris hamper efforts to restore power across Nova Scotia

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 6, 2022 11:22 am
Click to play video: 'Tens of thousands left without power after ice storm hits N.S..' Tens of thousands left without power after ice storm hits N.S..
The latest storm came down mostly as freezing rain in Nova Scotia. At its peak, 90,000 homes and businesses were without power. As of Saturday afternoon about half of those outages were restored, but thousands were left. Callum Smith reports.

Efforts continue to restore power across Nova Scotia after the province experienced more than 20 hours of freezing rain Friday and Saturday.

Nova Scotia Power says about 120,000 customers lost power during the storm as a result of a thick build-up of ice on trees, power lines and equipment.

Read more: Cleanup begins after winter storm coats Nova Scotia in ice

Matt Drover, Nova Scotia Power storm lead, says the utility has about 600 people on the ground helping to restore power.

Trending Stories

There were still about 24,000 customers without electricity at midday Sunday.

Drover says road conditions and storm debris have slowed crews from getting to impacted areas.

He says the utility is working with Public Works and the provincial Emergency Measures Organization to address the challenges.

Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia dealing with winter ice storm' Nova Scotia dealing with winter ice storm
Nova Scotia dealing with winter ice storm
© 2022 The Canadian Press
