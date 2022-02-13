Man found on side of Cape Breton road believed to have been struck, killed by vehicle

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP are investigating after a Nova Scotia man was fatally injured and found on the side of the road.

Police, EHS and Fire responded at around 7:15 a.m. Saturday to Kings Road in Howie Centre, in Cape Breton.

“Police learned that a deceased person had been located on the side of the road, and the fatal injuries the person had suffered were consistent with having been struck by a vehicle,” RCMP said in a news release.

“There was no vehicle located in the immediate area that may have been involved in a collision.”

The victim has been identified as a 41-year-old man from Glace Bay.

The investigation is being led by Northeast RCMP Traffic Services with assistance from the RCMP Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service and the Nova Scotia Medical Examiners Office.