Online threat leads to Dartmouth High School ‘hold and secure’

Dartmouth High School was placed in a hold and secure on Thursday morning following an online threat.

Doug Hadley, spokesperson for the Halifax Regional Centre for Education, says the hold and secure started at 9:15 a.m., after the school was made aware of an online threat directed toward an individual at the school.

The security measure was lifted at 11:05 a.m., at the start of lunch break.

A note sent to families from the school’s principal earlier in the morning read:

“During the hold and secure teachers continued to teach classes while movement throughout the building was limited. Access to the building was restricted and closely monitored.

While the matter remains under investigation by police, the hold and secure has been lifted. Students are now on lunch and our daily routine will continue this afternoon.”

The principal, Eartha Monard, also said in the note that police will remain on site Thursday afternoon.

In an email, Halifax Regional Police spokesperson Const. John MacLeod confirmed there is an ongoing investigation at Dartmouth High and that there is no threat to the public.