Global News Hour at 6 BC
December 31 2021 8:42pm
01:55

Victoria Police seize vehicle in hit-and-run investigation

Victoria Police have seized a vehicle “closely resembling” one seen colliding with a pedestrian in a shocking hit-and-run caught on dash cam Thursday. Kylie Stanton reports.

