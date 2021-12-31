Victoria police seize vehicle in hit-and-run investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Victoria police say they have seized a vehicle “closely resembling” one seen colliding with a pedestrian in a frightening hit-and-run caught on camera Thursday.

Investigators said a tip led officers to the vehicle, which had “damage consistent with a recent collision” around 10 p.m. Thursday night. No one has been arrested, police added.

Forensic investigators were working Friday with VicPD collision experts to determine if it was the same vehicle involved in Thursday’s crash.

The collision happened around 9 a.m. at the intersection of Blanshard and Bay streets, and was recorded by a witness’s dash camera.

The suspect vehicle, described by police as a silver or grey MINI Countryman, can be seen striking a woman in a crosswalk, before proceeding through a red light and driving away.

The woman can be seen flying several feet before landing on her back and neck, then limping to the sidewalk where Good Samaritans rush to her aid.

Police say she was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The victim lost her mobile phone in the collision, and police are appealing to anyone who finds it to contact them.

Investigators also renewed their appeal to the driver of a Tesla Model Y who was making a left turn in the intersection at the time to contact them, as they may have recorded additional video.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Victoria police at 250-995-7654 or Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 if they wish to remain anonymous.

