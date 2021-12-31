Menu

Crime

Victoria police seize vehicle in hit-and-run investigation

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 31, 2021 4:23 pm
Click to play video: 'Police seek driver in frightening Victoria hit and run' Police seek driver in frightening Victoria hit and run
Victoria police are looking for the driver of a silver or grey MINI Countryman involved ina hit-and-run crash Thursday morning and caught on camera. Police say the driver struck a woman as they ran a red light at Bay and Blanshard streets just after 9 a.m.

Victoria police say they have seized a vehicle “closely resembling” one seen colliding with a pedestrian in a frightening hit-and-run caught on camera Thursday.

Investigators said a tip led officers to the vehicle, which had “damage consistent with a recent collision” around 10 p.m. Thursday night. No one has been arrested, police added.

Read more: Police seek driver in frightening Victoria hit-and-run caught on camera

Forensic investigators were working Friday with VicPD collision experts to determine if it was the same vehicle involved in Thursday’s crash.

The collision happened around 9 a.m. at the intersection of Blanshard and Bay streets, and was recorded by a witness’s dash camera.

The suspect vehicle, described by police as a silver or grey MINI Countryman, can be seen striking a woman in a crosswalk, before proceeding through a red light and driving away.

Click to play video: 'VPD seeks suspect in life-threatening hit-and-run at 41st and Fraser' VPD seeks suspect in life-threatening hit-and-run at 41st and Fraser
VPD seeks suspect in life-threatening hit-and-run at 41st and Fraser – Oct 12, 2021

The woman can be seen flying several feet before landing on her back and neck, then limping to the sidewalk where Good Samaritans rush to her aid.

Police say she was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The victim lost her mobile phone in the collision, and police are appealing to anyone who finds it to contact them.

Read more: Hit-and-run crash in Vancouver leaves 30-year-old man with life-threatening injuries

Investigators also renewed their appeal to the driver of a Tesla Model Y who was making a left turn in the intersection at the time to contact them, as they may have recorded additional video.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Victoria police at 250-995-7654 or Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 if they wish to remain anonymous.

