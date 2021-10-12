Menu

Crime

Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries in Vancouver hit-and-run

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted October 12, 2021 2:02 pm
Vancouver police cordon off the scene of a hit-and-run at East 41st Avenue and Fraser Street on Tues. Oct. 12, 2021. View image in full screen
Vancouver police cordon off the scene of a hit-and-run at East 41st Avenue and Fraser Street on Tues. Oct. 12, 2021. Global News/Christopher Allard

A man is fighting for his life in the hospital after a hit-and-run accident in Vancouver early Tuesday.

Vancouver police said the 30-year-old was crossing East 41st Avenue at Fraser Street around 6:30 a.m. when he was struck by a westbound vehicle, causing serious head injuries.

The driver, believed to be in a black pick-up truck or black SUV, fled the scene without stopping, police said.

Debris from the crash littered the street, including a shoe and a hat.

“We need anyone with information or dash-cam footage to call police,” said Const. Tania Visintin in a Tuesday morning press statement.

The Vancouver Police Department’s collision investigation unit can be reached at 604-717-3012.

