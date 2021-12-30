Menu

Crime

Police seek driver in frightening Victoria hit-and-run caught on camera

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 30, 2021 6:52 pm
Click to play video: 'Police seek driver in frightening Victoria hit and run' Police seek driver in frightening Victoria hit and run
WARNING: Disturbing content, viewer discretion is advised. Police are looking for the driver in this hit and run collision.

Victoria police are appealing for the driver in a hit-and-run collision that was caught on camera Thursday morning to come forward.

The crash happened just after 9 a.m., at the intersection of Bay and Blanshard streets, where police say a woman was crossing the street on a green light.

Read more: Hit-and-run crash in Vancouver leaves 30-year-old man with life-threatening injuries

Investigators say someone driving a late-model silver or grey MINI Countryman struck the woman in the crosswalk, then continued through the red light nearly missing other vehicles in the intersection.

Police said several people came to help the victim, who was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Click to play video: 'VPD seeks suspect in life-threatening hit-and-run at 41st and Fraser' VPD seeks suspect in life-threatening hit-and-run at 41st and Fraser
VPD seeks suspect in life-threatening hit-and-run at 41st and Fraser – Oct 12, 2021

The MINI driver did not stop and fled northbound. In the video, the vehicle can be seen to have multiple windows covered with uncleared snow.

Police say the suspect vehicle may have damage to its front hood and bumper area.

Read more: Frightening hit-and-run on Vancouver street captured on video

Investigators are also hoping to speak with the driver of a Tesla Model Y that was making a left turn in the intersection, who may have additional video of the collision.

Anyone with additional video of the incident or information that could help the investigation is asked to contact Victoria police at 250-995-7654 or Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 if they wish to remain anonymous.

