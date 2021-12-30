Police seek driver in frightening Victoria hit-and-run caught on camera

Send this page to someone via email

Victoria police are appealing for the driver in a hit-and-run collision that was caught on camera Thursday morning to come forward.

The crash happened just after 9 a.m., at the intersection of Bay and Blanshard streets, where police say a woman was crossing the street on a green light.

Investigators say someone driving a late-model silver or grey MINI Countryman struck the woman in the crosswalk, then continued through the red light nearly missing other vehicles in the intersection.

Police said several people came to help the victim, who was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The MINI driver did not stop and fled northbound. In the video, the vehicle can be seen to have multiple windows covered with uncleared snow.

Police say the suspect vehicle may have damage to its front hood and bumper area.

Investigators are also hoping to speak with the driver of a Tesla Model Y that was making a left turn in the intersection, who may have additional video of the collision.

Anyone with additional video of the incident or information that could help the investigation is asked to contact Victoria police at 250-995-7654 or Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 if they wish to remain anonymous.