Frightening hit-and-run on Vancouver street captured on video

WARNING: The following story may be disturbing to some readers. Discretion is advised.

A frightening hit-and-run caught on surveillance video in Vancouver has now resulted in an arrest.

A home security camera captured the incident Wednesday afternoon when a woman and a man were crossing the street at East 43rd Avenue and Beatrice Street.

A car turning left can be seen hitting the woman in the intersection, sending her backwards onto the road.

The man manages to get out of the way.

The driver, who appears to be a woman, gets out of the vehicle and comes around the front to see what happened. But after almost a minute of standing around, the driver gets back into the car, backs up and drives away.

Despite efforts to stop her, a witness was able to get the licence plate number and Vancouver police said they tracked the driver down and made an arrest for failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment but police did not have an update on her condition.