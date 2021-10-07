Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Frightening hit-and-run on Vancouver street captured on video

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 7, 2021 7:12 pm
Click to play video: 'Frightening hit-and-run capture on Vancouver security camera' Frightening hit-and-run capture on Vancouver security camera
WATCH: Warning – disturbing content. A frightening hit-and-run captured on home surveillance video has resulted in one arrest.

WARNING: The following story may be disturbing to some readers. Discretion is advised.

A frightening hit-and-run caught on surveillance video in Vancouver has now resulted in an arrest.

A home security camera captured the incident Wednesday afternoon when a woman and a man were crossing the street at East 43rd Avenue and Beatrice Street.

A car turning left can be seen hitting the woman in the intersection, sending her backwards onto the road.

The man manages to get out of the way.

Click to play video: 'B.C. judge may seek tougher sentence in fatal hit-and-run' B.C. judge may seek tougher sentence in fatal hit-and-run
B.C. judge may seek tougher sentence in fatal hit-and-run – Aug 28, 2021

The driver, who appears to be a woman, gets out of the vehicle and comes around the front to see what happened. But after almost a minute of standing around, the driver gets back into the car, backs up and drives away.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Investigators search for witnesses to North Van hit and run involving police vehicle

Despite efforts to stop her, a witness was able to get the licence plate number and Vancouver police said they tracked the driver down and made an arrest for failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment but police did not have an update on her condition.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hit and Run tagvancouver police tagVancouver hit and run tagHit and run Vancouver tagDriver arrested hit and run tagEast 43 Avenue hit and run tagHit and run driver arrested tagVancouver driver arrested tagWoman hurt in hit and run tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers