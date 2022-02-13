Police seek public’s assistance locating 16-year-old girl reported missing in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking the public’s assistance locating a teenage girl reported missing in Toronto.

In a press release, Toronto police said 16-year-old Iyah Allam was last seen on Saturday at 3:30 p.m., in the area of Finch Avenue East and Victoria Park Avenue.

Allam is five-foot-four in height with a slim build. Police said she has long brown hair and brown eyes.

Officers said no clothing description was immediately available.

“Police are concerned for her safety,” the news release read.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.