Canada

Police seek public’s assistance locating 16-year-old girl reported missing in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 13, 2022 12:01 pm
A Toronto Police Service logo View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service logo is shown at headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Police are seeking the public’s assistance locating a teenage girl reported missing in Toronto.

In a press release, Toronto police said 16-year-old Iyah Allam was last seen on Saturday at 3:30 p.m., in the area of Finch Avenue East and Victoria Park Avenue.

Police seeking public's assistance locating 2 teens reported missing in Toronto

Allam is five-foot-four in height with a slim build. Police said she has long brown hair and brown eyes.

Officers said no clothing description was immediately available.

Trending Stories

“Police are concerned for her safety,” the news release read.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

